19-year-old Hyderabad student Syeda Noorul Zain participates in G-20 co-branded event

Hyderabad: Syeda Noorul Zain, a 19-year-old student from Hyderabad, had the privilege of participating in the G-20 Co-branded event titled “Health of Youth-Wealth of Nation.” This event, organized by the government of India in collaboration with various partner ministries and organizations, took place in JW Marriott Aerocity at New Delhi on June 20, 2023.

The primary objective of the event was to emphasize the importance of prioritizing the health and well-being of young people and to advocate for increased investment in this area. Noorul Zain was nominated by UNICEF India as a Youth delegate from Telangana along with other 2 youth representatives from partner organizations to represent the aspirations, needs, and expectations of the 1.8 billion young people worldwide. Distinguished experts in various health sectors, such as Dr. Pratima Murthy, Dr. Flavia Bustreo, Dr. Vinod K. Paul, were also present at the event.

Noorul Zain had the opportunity to interact with youth delegates from different Indian states and international delegates, including Ms. Andrea Wojnar, Gareth Jones, Carl Masn, Tuqa Albakri, and Shitanshu Dhakal. One of the highlights of her experience was meeting her role model, Helen Clark, the former Prime Minister of New Zealand, along with other esteemed international dignitaries.

Reflecting on the event, Noorul Zain expressed her excitement about being part of such a significant gathering. She particularly cherished the opportunity to connect with young people from diverse regions of India and across the globe, which added immense value to her experience.