19-yr-old ex-AIMIM associate arrested for molesting 180 minors in Amravati

Amravati: A 19-year-old man, who was arrested for allegedly molesting and sexually harassing at least 180 minor girls, told the Maharashtra Police that a breakup prompted him to adopt a “playboy” persona.

According to Amravati Rural Police, Mohammed Ayaz, a resident of Paratwada city, had an Instagram account with 18,000 followers. He allegedly lured girls into a “love trap,” took them to Mumbai and Pune, recorded private videos in compromising selfies and later used them via WhatsApp and Snapchat to blackmail the girls into prostitution. Some of the videos were also shared online.

He said he used a friend’s flat at Kathora Naka to take girls there, paying Rs 500 each time. Other locations included cafes and a garden near Vazhar Dam.

The case came to light after a dispute between Ayaz and his childhood friend, Uzer Khan, who had recorded videos for him.

Police said Ayaz had threatened Uzer. Later, when Ayaz left his phone at a stall, Uzer allegedly accessed it and shared the videos and photographs online, after which they spread widely.

Both Ayaz and Uzer Khan were arrested on April 14. The following day, authorities demolished illegal portions of Ayaz’s ancestral house.

The 19-year-old has been remanded to police custody for seven days. The police have seized his mobile phone.

Association with AIMIM

According to NDTV, Mohammed Ayas served as a former office bearer to Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

His social media account allegedly had videos with the party’s Amravati president, Haji Irfan Khan, shot at several rallies. The videos have since been deleted.

AIMIM Amravati district president Sayyed Mujeeb clarified that the party has no association with Mohammed Ayaz. “During the Achalpur Gram Panchayat elections, he was entrusted with the responsibility of managing the party’s social media accounts. However, as he failed to perform his duties effectively, we issued a formal letter and expelled him from the party immediately after the elections concluded. The accused is neither a party worker nor an office bearer of the AIMIM,” Mujeeb said.