191 children killed in Ukraine since Russian invasion

Kiev: At least 191 children have been killed and over 350 have been injured so far in the war-torn Ukraine due to Russian invasion.

Moreover, juvenile prosecutors of the country emphasised that this data is not final, as work is still going on in places of ‘active hostilities’, in the temporarily occupied territories, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.

Most affected children have been found in regions like: Donetsk – 113, Kiev – 102, Kharkiv – 79, Chernihiv – 54, Mykolaiv – 40, Kherson – 38, Luhansk – 36, Zaporizhzhia – 23, Sumy – 16, Zhytomyr – 15, the report said.

Ukraine’s Office of the Prosecutor General issued a statement saying: “During the recording of criminal offences committed by Russian occupiers in Borodianka and Korolivka in the Kiev region, the charred bodies of a 16-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy were found.

“On 11 April, the Russian armed forces fired on civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv. A one-and-a-half-month-old child and a 12-year-old teenager died. Four other children aged one, four, five and nine were injured.

“On the same day, a 15-year-old girl was also seriously injured inside a residential building in the Kherson region.

“Indiscriminate bombings and shelling of Ukrainian towns and villages by the Russian armed forces have damaged 957 educational institutions, 88 of which have been completely destroyed.”