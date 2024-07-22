Saudi Arabia begins localisation of engineering jobs

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has implemented a decision to localise 25 percent of engineering jobs in the private sector, which came into effect on Sunday, July 21.

This comes within the efforts of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) and Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing.

The localisation rates will be applied to private establishments employing five or more workers in engineering professions.

It will provide more “productive job opportunities for male and female citizens in various regions of the kingdom”, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Most prominent targeted professions are

Chemical engineer Civil engineer Flight engineer Structural engineer Mechanical engineer Electrical engineer

Establishments can benefit from support programs

Incentives and support programs from the Human Resources Development Fund “HADAF”

Supporting recruitment processes and searching for suitable workers

Supporting the training and vocational qualification process

Supporting the recruitment process and career continuity.

During the past few years, Saudi Arabia announced the Saudisation of workers in various sectors to reduce unemployment to 7 percent by 2030, aligning with Vision 2030’s goal of diversifying income sources and reducing oil dependency.