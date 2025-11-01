If Hyderabad’s food scene were a book, Abids would be its most dog-eared, impossible to skip chapter. Once the busiest spot in the city, it was where shopping trips ended with chai, where old-school theatres spilled out hungry crowds and where Hyderabadis discovered the joy of dining out long before cafes and fine dining became cool.

Now, even as the city’s centre of gravity shifted to Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills, Abids has quietly held onto its flavour. Walk through its streets and you can still sense that lingering old-world rhythm. It has evolved just enough to stay relevant without forgetting its roots.

Siasat.com takes a walk through this iconic neighbourhood to trace how its food landscape has changed, from Irani cafes to modern eateries plating up a taste of the new Hyderabad.

The classics that define Abids

Abids’ culinary story begins with establishments that have stood the test of time, the ones that have watched generations walk through their doors.

Grand Hotel, dating back to 1935, remains an institution of this area. Its iconic Irani chai, biryani and breakfast menu still draw the same loyal crowd it did decades ago. Not far away is the Taj Mahal Hotel, serving classic South Indian vegetarian meals since 1963 in a setting that has been formally recognised as a heritage structure by the HMDA.

Abids’ sweet tooth finds comfort in Moazzam Jahi Market’s century-old Hameedi Confectioners, where the royal Jauzi ka Halwa was born. Another legacy name is Famous Ice Cream, which continues to churn out hand-churned fruit-flavoured ice creams.

Some relatively new yet legacy names can also be found here in Abids. Kholani’s bridges the past and present with its Mughlai and Hyderabadi dishes, and Blue Sea brings Secunderabad’s classic favourite in the form of a multi-cuisine restaurant.

These spots remind us that while the city changes, the soul of Abids’ food never really left.

The new Abids: Cafes, buffets and chaat corners

In the past decade, a new generation of eateries has popped up here, adding to the area’s classic charm.

Perched atop, The Camp is Hyderabad’s highest rooftop cafe and is known for its continental menu, live music and panoramic views. Barbeque Spice and Zaiqa-e-Kitchen brings a modern dining vibe to this old neighbourhood.

Meanwhile, The Bench Cafe caters to the city’s growing cafe culture with pizzas, pastas, and cosy interiors perfect for casual hangouts. And for those who prefer quick bites, Mayur Pan House, Sri Narsing, and Naintara keep the street food spirit alive with chaat, falooda, and paan.

Together, they show how the past and present still sit across the same table in Abids.