1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to Jagdish Tytler

Three people were killed and a gurdwara was set ablaze in the Pul Bangash area here on November 1, 1984

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 4th August 2023 3:28 pm IST
Congress leader Jagdish Tytler (ANI)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to the Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

BookMyMBBS

Special Judge Vikas Dhull also imposed certain conditions on Tytler, including that he will not tamper with the evidence in the case or leave the country without its permission.

Also Read

Three people were killed and a gurdwara was set ablaze in the Pul Bangash area here on November 1, 1984, a day after the then prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 4th August 2023 3:28 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button