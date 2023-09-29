19th Asian Games: Men’s doubles tennis

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 29th September 2023 4:55 pm IST
Hangzhou: Silvermedallist India's Ramkumar Ramanathan (L) and Saketh Myneni pose along with gold medal and bronze medal winning teams during the presentation ceremony of men's doubles tennis event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
Hangzhou: India’s silver medalist tennis players Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan take a selfie with fans after the presentation ceremony of men’s doubles tennis event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
Hangzhou: India’s silver medalist tennis players Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan take a selfie with fans after the presentation ceremony of men’s doubles tennis event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
Hangzhou: Silver medal winner India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan (L) and Saketh Myneni pose for selfies with support staff during the presentation ceremony of men’s doubles tennis event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
Hangzhou: India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan (L) and Saketh Myneni pose with their silver medal during the presentation ceremony of men’s doubles tennis event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
Hangzhou: India’s Rohan Bopanna reacts during the mixed doubles semifinal tennis match against Chinese Taipei’s Hsu Yu-hsiou and Chan Hao-ching at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
Hangzhou: India’s Rohan Bopanna reacts after defeating Chinese Taipei’s Hsu Yu-hsiou and Chan Hao-ching in the mixed doubles semifinal tennis match at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
Hangzhou: India’s Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Sampatrao Bhosale react after defeating Chinese Taipei’s Hsu Yu-hsiou and Chan Hao-ching in the mixed doubles semifinal tennis match at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
Hangzhou: India’s Rohan Bopanna returns a shot during the mixed doubles semifinal tennis match against Chinese Taipei’s Hsu Yu-hsiou and Chan Hao-ching at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)

