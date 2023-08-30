1cr per minute? Urvashi Rautela’s salary becomes talk of town

Mumbai: Urvashi Rautela, the stunning Bollywood actress, continues to captivate hearts with her beauty and talent. The actress, who made her debut in 2013 with “Singh Saab The Great,” has grown into a prominent figure in the industry.

Urvashi’s career began as a model and was in 2015, she was crowned Miss Diva Universe.

From social media posts to her controversial relationship with cricketer Rishab Pant, Urvashi Rautela often grabs headlines. She is now back in the now, but this time for her ‘salary’ that will blow away your mind.

Urvashi Rautela charges Rs 1 crore per minute?

In a video that is going crazy viral on social media, a reporter can be seen asking to Urvashi, “One minute, one crore rupees you are charging, what do you have to say.” Confirming the reporter’s statement, the actress says, “It’s a good thing; I think every self-made actor/actress jo hai, unko hai ki woh yeh din dekhe [ I think every self-made actor/actress aspires to see such a day].”

While some social media users have characterised this as a PR stunt, the news has generated widespread interest across platforms. Several netizens are even brutally trolling her for her statement calling it as ‘fake’.