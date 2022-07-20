1st edition of Abu Dhabi int’l food exhibition to kick off in December

Abu Dhabi: The first edition of the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE) is scheduled to be launched on December 6, 2022, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Abu Dhabi Media Office announced on Tuesday.

The exhibition, which will run till December 8 and is organised by Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of ADAFSA.

The exhibition is expected to witness wide-scale local and international participation by major companies specialising in the food, beverage and hospitality sectors, in addition to many experts, specialists, and decision-makers in these vital industries.

تحت رعاية منصور بن زايد، تقام الدورة الأولى من معرض أبوظبي الدولي للأغذية في الفترة من 6 إلى 8 ديسمبر 2022، في مركز أبوظبي الوطني للمعارض (أدنيك) بتنظيم من شركة أبوظبي الوطنية للمعارض وبالتعاون مع هيئة أبوظبي للزراعة والسلامة الغذائية. pic.twitter.com/FJ8tzIuFh3 — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) July 19, 2022

It is expected that the Abu Dhabi International Food Fair will witness the signing of many contracts, deals and partnerships between a wide range of government agencies and private sector institutions, in addition to a series of meetings between buyers and suppliers in various supply chains.

The event will also witness a wide range of activities that will highlight the most important vital topics related to food production, in addition to various hospitality and food services, as well as a number of workshops and international championships related to this field.