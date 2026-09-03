The Chinese drama scene is making waves globally, and one 2026 hit has now achieved a historic milestone on Netflix.

Starring Jing Boran and Sun Qian, The Early Spring, a workplace romance has become the first Chinese series to enter Netflix’s global top 3, debuting at No. 2 on the platform’s weekly chart.

Premiering on August 26, the 24-episode urban drama has quickly attracted viewers beyond China. Directed by Jiang Ji Zheng and adapted from Gu Niang Bie Ku’s web novel Zao Chun Qing Lang, the series combines workplace ambition, advertising, and a slow-burn romance.

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The Early Spring makes historic Netflix debut

The Early Spring opened at No. 2 on Netflix’s Global Weekly Chart, recording 2.4 million views and 21.5 million hours watched between August 24 and 30, as per reports.

The series had already begun gaining momentum on Netflix’s daily rankings shortly after its premiere. Within two days, it climbed to No. 6 on the Global Daily Chart and entered the daily top 10 in 54 countries and regions.

The drama also topped Netflix’s daily charts in several markets, including Singapore, Thailand, Japan, South Korea and Brazil. It also reached No. 1 in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Indonesia. In India, The Early Spring is currently at No. 4.

The series sits behind Swedish drama Blood Sacrifice: Season 1, which topped the weekly chart with 9.1 million views and 37.9 million hours watched.

Its No. 2 debut has also made The Early Spring the highest-charting Chinese drama in Netflix history, surpassing Pursuit of Jade, starring Zhang Linghe and Tian Xiwei.

What is The Early Spring about?

The drama follows Shang Zhitao, played by Sun Qian, a young woman who leaves her hometown and moves to Beijing in search of better opportunities. Despite having an average academic background, she unexpectedly lands a job at Lime, one of the world’s leading advertising agencies.

On her first day at work, she meets Luan Nian, played by Jing Boran, Lime’s strict and blunt creative director, who soon becomes her boss. Their initial relationship is far from easy, but their professional equation gradually develops into something deeper.

The two eventually enter a secret relationship that continues for six years. However, misunderstandings and the realities of life ultimately push Shang Zhitao to walk away without saying goodbye, leaving their story unfinished.

Years later, the two meet again, giving them a chance to confront their past, revisit their misunderstandings and finally address the feelings they left unresolved.

According to Netflix’s official synopsis, “A warmhearted new employee and her gifted boss navigate a fast-paced workplace, all while harboring a secret relationship that may jeopardize everything.”

How to watch it online

You can watch The Early Spring online on Netflix, where the series is available globally for subscribers, or on Youku, its original streaming platform in China.

Netflix offers the series at a regular release pace, while Youku VIP subscribers may get access to advanced episodes earlier.

With its strong global debut, The Early Spring has not only emerged as one of 2026’s notable Chinese dramas but has also set a new benchmark for Chinese television on Netflix.