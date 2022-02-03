2.1 crore: Know who got highest pay cheque from Bigg Boss 15

Mumbai: The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 got over last week, but its fever and craze is still alive among the fans and on social media. Ever since Bigg Boss got over, the contestants have been making headlines and are being papped in and around the town.

Bigg Boss 15 finale winner, runner-up

Bigg Boss 15 finale, which took place on January 30, was a star-studded affair. Tejasswi Prakash bagged the trophy along with the cash prize of Rs 40 lakhs. While Pratik Sehajpal took home the first runner-up title, Karan Kundrra was announced as the second runner-up of the show.

The show got over, but you can still smell the hype around it. Fans are still waiting everyday for new stories about the reality show and its contestants. So, we thought of giving you a quick information on who got the highest pay cheque from Bigg Boss 15 among all 24 contestants who entered the Salman Khan-hosted show.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were two highest paid contenders of Bigg Boss 15. While Karan reportedly got paid Rs 8 lakhs per week, makers gave Tejasswi a hefty fee of Rs 10 lakhs per week. For 17 weeks of BB 15, Karan Kundrra received a whopping amount Rs 1.36 crore (approx.).

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra (Twitter)

Tejasswi Prakash is highest paid BB 15 contestant

On the other hand, Tejasswi received a hefty salary of Rs 1.7 crore for her 17 weeks stint inside the house. Being a winner, the actress took home Rs 40 lakhs as prize money. This means, she earned nearly 2.1 crore from the show becoming the highest paid contestant of the 15th season.

Bigg Boss 15 reunion

Shamita Shetty, who was one of the BB 15 finalists, celebrated her birthday with her friends and family on Wednesday. The actor invited her fellow Bigg Boss 15 contestants and happily posed with them for the shutterbugs outside the birthday venue who were cheering for them.

It turned into a BB 15 reunion as a major chunk of BB fraternity including — Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz, Akasa, Rajiv Adatia, Rakhi Sawant, her husband Ritesh, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Jay Bhanushali were seen arriving at Shamita’s birthday bash in the town. However, fans spotted Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s absence at the gala event.