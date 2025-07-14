2.36 L pending cases in Telangana High Court: Justice K Lakshman

Hyderabad: Justice K Lakshman, Judge of the High Court and Administrative Judge for Peddapalli district, stated that the number of pending cases in the High Court has reached 236,000.

He emphasised that as the number of judges increases, so does the number of cases being filed, leading to a continued rise in pendency.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new Junior Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate of First Class Court in Odela on Sunday, Justice Lakshman noted that there is a provision to establish new courts in rural areas where the number of pending cases exceeds 500, aiming to reduce the burden of distance for rural litigants.

Justice Lakshman described the establishment of the new court in Odela as a matter of good fortune for the region. He announced that the court would begin functioning with 490 civil and 807 criminal cases pertaining to the jurisdictions of Potkapalli and Kalvasrirampur police stations.

The event was attended by High Court Judges Justice NV Shravan Kumar, Justice EV Venugopal, Justice J Srinivas Rao, District Sessions Judge Sunitha Kunchala, and State Bar Council member Kasuganti Lakshman Kumar, who all addressed the gathering. Judge D. Ganesh took charge as the first presiding officer of the new court.

Prior to the ceremony, district collector Koya Sriharsha and commissioner of police Amber Kishore Jha welcomed the dignitaries.