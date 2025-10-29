2/3rd NDA majority will give fitting tribute to Nehru on Nov 14, says Rajnath

Darbhanga/Patna: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said a two-thirds majority for the NDA in the 243-member Bihar assembly will be a fitting tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birthday on November 14, the day poll results will be announced.

Bihar does not need “goonda raj”, he claimed while alluding to the RJD’s rule in the state.

“Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has largely been successful in undoing damage inflicted by RJD’s ‘jungle raj’,” Singh said during a poll rally at Barh in Patna district.

“Opposition parties want to secure votes of Bangladeshi infiltrators,” he claimed.

He slammed the Congress and the RJD for attacking the Election Commission, and wondered “how will democracy run if constitutional bodies are defamed”.

Alleging that the RJD has defamed Bihar across the world, the defence minister said the issue of the assembly polls in the state was clear — whether it will be taken back to the days of “jungle raj” or remain on the path of development.

Addressing an election rally in Darbhanga district earlier in the day, Singh slammed the RJD, alleging that it made an “unrealistic promise” of providing a government job to each household in the state.

“We will release our manifesto on Thursday and implement every single word in it,” he said.

Singh said that no corruption allegations can be levelled against CM Nitish Kumar, who governed the state for 20 years, while it was a matter of grief that the entire family of a former chief minister is accused of irregularities.

Accusing the opposition in the state of making “false promises” of undoing amendments to the Waqf Act, he said they cannot, as the law was passed in Parliament.

Singh said his party, the BJP, does not indulge in politics of caste and religion, asserting that “we do fair and clean politics”.

He said Rs 15 lakh crore was allocated for the all-round development of the state in the last 11 years under the Narendra Modi government.

“It was PM Modi, not Rahul Gandhi, who gave constitutional status to the OBC commission,” he said.