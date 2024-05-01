2.9 L staff, 155 companies of central forces to be deployed for polls: Telangana CEO

Hyderabad: Chief electoral officer Vikas Raj has disclosed that 2.94 lakh polling personnel and 155 companies have been deputed for the coming general elections to 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state, and that 35, 809 polling stations were being set up across the state.

Addressing the media at BRK Bhavan on Wednesday, he said that out of 1,488 nominations received, 428 have been rejected (268 candidates), and out of the 625 valid nominations, 100 have withdrawn their nominations, which brings the total candidates in the fray, to 525 candidates.

He said that there were candidates from 68 registered and recognized political parties, 172 candidates from registered but unrecognized political parties, and 285 independents in the fray.

The highest number of nominations were filed from the Secunderabad Lok Sabha segment (45 nominations) and the least number of nominations came from Adilabad (12 nominations).

“There will be a third ballot for 7 segments with more than 31 candidates and a second ballot in segments with more than 15 candidates,” he said.

He said that there are a total number of 3,32,32,318 voters, among whom 9,20,000 are between the ages 18 and 19, and that 2,45,586 new voters have registered for voting. 10,000 voters were being given a chance to vote virtually, he stated.

He also announced that complaints could be lodged by calling the toll-free number 1950, and that till now 1,227 complaints have been received.