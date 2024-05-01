2.9 L staff, 155 companies of central forces to be deployed for polls: Telangana CEO

Any complaints related to elections can be lodged by calling the toll-free number 1950

Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Published: 1st May 2024 6:07 pm IST
He also announced that complaints could be lodged by calling the toll-free number 1950, and that till now 1,227 complaints have been received.
File pic

Hyderabad: Chief electoral officer Vikas Raj has disclosed that 2.94 lakh polling personnel and 155 companies have been deputed for the coming general elections to 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state, and that 35, 809 polling stations were being set up across the state.

Addressing the media at BRK Bhavan on Wednesday, he said that out of 1,488 nominations received, 428 have been rejected (268 candidates), and out of the 625 valid nominations, 100 have withdrawn their nominations, which brings the total candidates in the fray, to 525 candidates.

He said that there were candidates from 68 registered and recognized political parties, 172 candidates from registered but unrecognized political parties, and 285 independents in the fray.

MS Education Academy

The highest number of nominations were filed from the Secunderabad Lok Sabha segment (45 nominations) and the least number of nominations came from Adilabad (12 nominations).

“There will be a third ballot for 7 segments with more than 31 candidates and a second ballot in segments with more than 15 candidates,” he said.

Also Read
Telangana: CEO assures political parties of fair, peaceful poll conduct

He said that there are a total number of 3,32,32,318 voters, among whom 9,20,000 are between the ages 18 and 19, and that 2,45,586 new voters have registered for voting. 10,000 voters were being given a chance to vote virtually, he stated.

He also announced that complaints could be lodged by calling the toll-free number 1950, and that till now 1,227 complaints have been received.

Tags
Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Published: 1st May 2024 6:07 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button