Vikas Raj informed that over 27.5 lakh voter cards have been printed and dispatched to electors since January 5 of this year.

Telangana: CEO assures political parties of fair, peaceful poll conduct
Telangana CEO in meeting with political parties

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj assured political parties of providing necessary cooperation in ensuring a free and fair poll conducted in a peaceful environment.

He also committed to addressing genuine complaints from contesting candidates and political parties, including those related to social media.

With the nomination deadline drawing near, Vikas Raj convened a state-level meeting with representatives of recognised political parties at his office to acquaint them with the rules and regulations pertaining to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and other matters.

Nearly 20 representatives from various political parties attended the meeting and raised several issues.

Vikas Raj further elaborated that over 2100 meetings have been conducted with political parties till October 14 by the Election Commission which includes the meetings conducted by DEOs, EROs, to bring transparency in this democratic process.

Voter cards by the end of October

The CEO in the meeting informed that over 27.5 lakh voter cards have been printed and dispatched to electors since January 5 of this year.

The remaining voter cards are in the process of being printed and will be delivered to voters by the end of October.

Additionally, voters have the option to independently download e-Epic cards from the voter service portal.

