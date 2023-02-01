2 Big Tollywood weddings on cards, read here

Hyderabad: In the recent years, a number of Tollywood actors, including Nithiin and Nikhil, have gotten married to their significant others. Sharwanand, who recently became engaged, too has joined the list of Telugu film stars who have taken the next step in their relationships. And now, it seems like T-town is gearing up for two more weddings.

Actress Keerthy Suresh is said to be getting married to the love of her life. Yes, latest reports have it that ‘Mahanati’ fame is all set to tie the knot with her childhood friend. Sources suggest that he is a businessman from Kerala who owns a chain of restaurants. The couple is said to have been dating for the last five years or so.

Another Tollywood star who is getting to get married is Varun Tej. Yes, you read that right! Wedding bells are ringing at Konidela house. Actor’s father, Naga Babu, announced this big news officially during interview with Suman TV. He confirmed that Varun will be getting married soon, but he has not yet disclosed the identity of the bride.

“As a parent, I am committed to respecting my children’s personal lives and ensuring their privacy,” he said.

Varun Tej was earlier rumoured to be in love with actress Lavanya Tripathi. However, they never made it official.