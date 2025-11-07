Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is sailing towards its grand finale, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep viewers hooked with unexpected twists and shocking eliminations. Last week, Pranit More’s exit grabbed headlines after Salman Khan announced that he would not return to the show but in a surprising turn of events, Pranit made a re-entry, leaving both fans and housemates stunned.

And now, all eyes were on this week’s elimination. According to the latest updates, a shocking double eviction has taken place in Bigg Boss 19! Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri have been shown the exit door, and their eviction will be aired in Sunday’s episode.

Bigg Boss 19 Top 10

Following this unexpected twist, the show has now got its Top 9 contestants —

Kunickaa Sadanand Farrhana Bhatt Shehbaz Badesha Tanya Mittal Ashnoor Kaur Pranit More Mridul Tiwari Malti Chahar Gaurav Khanna Amaal Mallik

With just weeks left for the finale, it will be interesting to see who advances further and who bids goodbye next. The dynamics inside the Bigg Boss 19 house are sure to change after this dramatic double eviction!