2 COVID-19-linked deaths in Maharashtra since January, 52 patients under treatment

"A spike in COVID-19 cases is not only being seen in Maharashtra, but also in other states and even other countries," the release stated.

The image displays a picture of blood test and a label on which COVID-19 is written
Mumbai: Maharashtra has reported two COVID-19-related deaths since January this year, the state health department said on Tuesday.

In a release, the department said both fatalities were reported from Mumbai and involved patients

with comorbidities (simultaneous presence of two or more medical conditions in a person).

One of the deceased had nephrotic syndrome with hypocalcemia seizure, while the other was a cancer patient, it said.

The release said a total of 6,066 swab samples have been examined for coronavirus since January, of which 106 tested positive for the infectious disease. Of these, 101 were from Mumbai and the remaining from Pune, Thane, and Kolhapur.

Currently, 52 patients are undergoing treatment for mild symptoms, while 16 are being treated at hospitals, said the department.

“A spike in COVID-19 cases is not only being seen in Maharashtra, but also in other states and even other countries,” the release stated.

