2 cow slaughter accused injured in police encounter in UP’s Sahranpur

Police say suspects opened fire during late-night checkpoint on Kunda-Bidauli Road; two injured in retaliatory action, calf, weapons and slaughtering tools recovered.

Press Trust of India |   Published: 13th February 2026 10:06 am IST
Injured cow slaughter suspect in police clash in Sahranpur, Uttar Pradesh.
Uttar Pradesh police.

Saharanpur: Two men accused of cow slaughter were injured in a police encounter in the Gangoh area here, and a calf, firearms and slaughtering tools were recovered from their possession, police said on Friday.

Circle Officer of Gangoh, Ashok Sisodia, said the district police have been conducting intensive checking drives to curb crime.

On the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, a police team received information that some people were taking a cow into the forest near Kunda Kala village for slaughter.

Accused opened fire at police team: UP police

Acting on the tip-off, police set up a checkpoint on the Kunda-Bidauli Road. Around eight people were spotted walking with a cow. When signalled to stop, the group allegedly opened fire at the police team, Sisodia said.

Police retaliated, injuring two of the suspects in their legs. They were identified as Ahsan alias Sameer and Mahmood — residents of Kunda Kala village — and arrested on the spot, he said.

The others managed to escape, taking advantage of the darkness, he said, adding that efforts are underway to identify and arrest them.

Sisodia said the arrested men are habitual offenders previously involved in cow slaughter cases.

Press Trust of India |   Published: 13th February 2026 10:06 am IST

