2 dead, 36 ill after consuming contaminated water in Karnataka

Chitradurga: Two people were dead and 36 others have fallen ill after consuming contaminated water in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district, sources said on Wednesday.

According to the sources, five people among the unwell are said to be in serious condition.

The deceased were identified as Manjula (23) and Raghu (27), both residents of Kavadigarahatti in the outskirts of Chitradurga.

While Manjula died in the hospital, Raghu, who had gone to Bengaluru after consuming the water, developed severe symptoms and died later, the sources stated.

The incident took place on Tuesday and authorities have asked local residents not to consume the water supplied by the city municipality.

Some of the unwell people are currently admitted in the district hospital after severe vomiting and diarrhoea. The serious patients have been shifted to hospitals in the neighboring Davanagere city.

Health department officials are stationed at Kavadigarahatti to respond to any eventuality.

Water and excreta samples of the unwell people have been sent to the lab for testing to ascertain the exact cause of contamination.