2 decades later: Bigg Boss 20 logo unveiled, here’s first look

Mumbai: The wait for Bigg Boss 20 has officially begun. After announcing the milestone season with Salman Khan returning as the host, the makers have now unveiled the official logo of the much-awaited reality show, sending fans into a frenzy.

On July 21, the makers shared the first look of the Bigg Boss 20 logo across social media. The vibrant eye-shaped logo features a striking multicoloured design with the words “Bigg Boss – Coming Soon”, teasing the grand return of India’s biggest reality show.

Along with the logo, the makers wrote, “2 decades later… still the most eye-conic one #BiggBoss20, jald aa raha hai!”, hinting at the show’s landmark 20th season.

The unveiling comes days after JioStar confirmed that Bigg Boss 20 will premiere as part of its biggest-ever festive season line-up. Hosted by Salman Khan, the Hindi edition will launch alongside the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bangla versions, making it the first time all six editions of the franchise will premiere simultaneously across India.

With the logo now out and the countdown officially underway, fans can expect more exciting updates, including the contestant lineup and premiere date, in the coming weeks.