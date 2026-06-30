2 domestic helps held for stealing gold biscuit from Hyderabad villa

Hyderabad: Police arrested two domestic helps on Tuesday, June 30, for allegedly stealing a 100 gram gold biscuit and Rs 1 lakh in cash from a villa in Hyderabad’s KPHB Colony and recovered the stolen gold.

The accused have been identified as Konala Ramya (36) and her younger sister Karri Nagalaxmi (34), natives of Andhra Pradesh. They worked at a villa in Indu Fortune Fields.

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According to police, the theft occurred on May 19. The complainant’s wife hurriedly left home, leaving an almirah open, which reportedly contained the 24-carat gold biscuit.

Taking advantage, the sisters stole the gold and Rs 1 lakh in cash. They divided the cash equally and spent a portion on clearing loans. They concealed the gold biscuit in their room within the villa with the intention of disposing of it later.

They were arrested on Tuesday, June 30. Efforts are underway to recover the remaining stolen cash.