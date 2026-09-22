Pet lovers in Hyderabad have two special events to look forward to this festive season. From a championship cat show featuring hundreds of cats to a two day celebration for pets and their parents, the city is getting ready for some pawsome weekends.

FCI Championship Cat Show on October 11

Cat lovers can mark October 11 on their calendars for the FCI Championship Cat Show Hyderabad. Organised by the Feline Club of India, the event will be held at H.F. Convention, Hyderabad, from 11 am onwards.

The show is expected to bring together more than 300 cats and over 10 breeds, making it an interesting event for anyone who loves cats or wants to learn more about different breeds.

Cats take centre stage

The championship will feature international judges and competitions where cats can compete for trophies and gift hampers. Indian native breed cats will also be showcased, giving visitors a chance to see some of the country’s own feline breeds.

The event will also have participation from more than 80 brands, giving pet parents an opportunity to explore products and services related to their furry companions.

Registrations are currently open for those interested in participating with their cats. For registration details, the organisers have shared 9130704436 and 7020833321.

Pet Fed comes to Hyderabad in November

The celebrations continue in November with Pet Fed Hyderabad 2026, taking place on November 21 and 22 at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre.

Running from 11 am to 9 pm on both days, the festival promises a full weekend for pets and their families.

This will be the first time Pet Fed is coming to Hyderabad, bringing together activities, experiences, pet brands and entertainment under one roof.

A weekend for dogs and cats

Pet Fed will have plenty for both dog and cat parents. The event will feature Catapalooza, with activities and spaces created especially for cats.

Visitors can also look forward to an international cat show, cat games, a play area and an adventure maze. For dogs, the festival will have games, challenges and interactive activities.

There will also be adoption opportunities, pet-focused stalls, food and products from different brands. Early bird passes are also being promoted with benefits including a customisable Pet Fed tote bag, invitations to pre parties, assured goodies and access to both days of the festival.

With two different events lined up, Hyderabad’s pet community has plenty to look forward to this October and November.

The FCI show will focus on cats, breeds and championship competitions, while Pet Fed will offer a larger celebration for both cats and dogs.

FCI Championship Cat Show Hyderabad