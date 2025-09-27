2 held after retired doctor dies of heart attack during digital arrest scam

Hyderabad: Two persons were arrested for placing a woman under digital arrest in Hyderabad and demanding Rs 6.6 lakh from him.

The accused were identified as Shankar Supur, 38, and Vishwas Dattatraya Miraje, 35, both natives of Maharashtra. The victim’s son approached the cybercrime unit of the Hyderabad police and stated that his mother, a retired medical officer, passed away due to a heart attack on September 8 after falling prey to the digital arrest.

The complainant further said that from September 5-8, his mother was harassed via WhatsApp calls from cyber fraudsters impersonating Bengaluru police and other agencies.

The accused falsely implicated her in a human trafficking case. They shared fabricated documents from Supreme Court, ED, RBI, and others, and extorted Rs 6,60,543 from her Union Bank pension account into an ICICI Bank account.

Due to immense pressure and harassment, the victim suffered a heart attack and died on September 8.

Even after her demise, the fraudsters continued sending messages and making calls. Based on the complaint, a case was registered under sections 66 C, 66 D IT Act & Sec. 111(2)(b), 105, 308(2), 318(4), 319(2), 336(3), 338, 340(2) of BNS at the central crime police station and the investigation is underway.