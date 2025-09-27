Heavy traffic on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway ahead of Dasara

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway (NH-65) is experiencing a heavy traffic bottleneck as several people from the city are heading towards their hometowns in view of the Dasara festival.



Vehicles along the Hayathanagar to Vijayawada stretch of the highway move at a slow pace, with traffic jams stretching kilometres.

As Bathukamma and Dussehra festivals approach, migrants were seen returning to their hometowns, causing heavy traffic in Uppal. pic.twitter.com/XH2ElInGWR — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 27, 2025

Musi overflows, over 1000 evacuated

About 1,000 people living in low-lying areas here were shifted to relief camps as the Musi river was in spate following heavy rains in the city and other parts of Telangana, officials said on Saturday.

The residents of low-lying areas, who were evacuated to relief camps late on Friday, were being provided food and other essential items, they said.

The flood water entered the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), a major bus complex in Telangana, prompting authorities to halt the bus services. Passengers waiting for buses in the complex were shifted out safely.

With reservoirs nearing full tank levels, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) confirmed that water discharge from Osmansagar and Himayatsagar has reached nearly 30,000 cusecs, the highest this season. Twelve out of 15 gates of the Osmansagar reservoir were opened, while 9 of 17 gates of the Himayatsagar.MGBS flooded; TGSRTC diverts, reroutes services

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation diverted, rerouted several services after floodwaters gushed into the MG bus stand. Buses to the MGBS were rerouted from Adilabad, Karimnagar, Medak, Nizamabad, Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Kurnool and Vijayawada.

Rain mayhem to continue in Telangana, AP

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that heavy rain spells will continue across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh until Sunday.



A low-pressure system over the north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a depression, likely making landfall along the south Odisha–north Andhra Pradesh coasts on September 27.

According to the forecast, between September 27 and 28, Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal, and Sangareddy districts are likely to experience heavy rainfall. It will gradually ease from September 29.

Temperatures will remain between 26°C and 28°C, though humidity is expected to stay high.