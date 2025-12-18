2 held for stealing four mobile phones during Messi event in Delhi

Three of the stolen phones were linked to two FIRs, while efforts are underway to trace the owner of the fourth device.

Representational image
New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested two men for stealing four mobile phones during football icon Lionel Messi’s G.O.A.T. India Tour event at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here, officials said on Thursday.

Police said the arrests were made after multiple complaints were received of mobile phone thefts during the event on December 15.

“Acting on inputs and CCTV footage from areas around the stadium, police intercepted the two accused near the Rajghat area close to the stadium, when they were allegedly attempting to find buyers for the stolen phones,” a police officer said.

The arrested duo has been identified as Sameer (23) and Abdullah (40). During a search, four stolen mobile phones were recovered, two from each accused.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to stealing phones during crowded events, police said.

