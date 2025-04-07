2 held for threatening shopkeeper with knife in Golconda

The incident occurred on April 5.

Hyderabad: Two individuals have been arrested for allegedly threatening a shopkeeper and the general public with a knife at Bada Bazar, Golconda.

The accused have been identified as Syed Nawaz alias Nawaz, 22 and Khaja Moinuddin Khan alias Irshad Mussa alias Md Irshad, 34.

According to reports, on April 5, the accused visited a beef shop at Bada Bazar carrying a knife. They allegedly threatened the shop owner and demanded money. When the shopkeeper refused, the accused waved the knife, creating panic among the locals.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Task Force and Golconda police apprehended the accused and seized a knife from their possession.

Further investigation is ongoing.

