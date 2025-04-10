2 held in Nampally for bike theft, stolen vehicles recovered

Hyderabad: Two individuals were arrested by Humayun Nagar police on Thursday, April 10, for allegedly being involved in a series of two-wheeler thefts across Hyderabad.

The accused have been identified as Fardeen Ali, 19, a private worker, and Mohammed Faizal,19, a flower decorator, both residents of Sulthan Nagar in Erragadda.

The case came to light following a complaint lodged by Kandula Srujan Rao, a private employee from Vijaynagar Colony. In his statement, he reported that his red Honda Activa had gone missing from outside his residence on the morning of April 1. Despite searching nearby areas, he was unable to trace the vehicle and approached Humayun Nagar Police on April 7.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered, and an investigation was launched, leading to the arrest of the accused.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to stealing two bikes, including one from Humayun Nagar and another from the Raidurgam area.

Based on the information, police also recovered the stolen vehicles.

Further investigation is ongoing.