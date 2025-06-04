2 killed, 20 injured in bus accident on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway

Hyderabad: A serious road accident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, June 4, on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad National Highway near Kaithapuram in Choutuppal mandal, Yadadri Bhongir district.

A private bus, en route from Vijayawada to Hyderabad, collided with a stationary lorry that had broken down and was parked on the roadside.

The impact of the collision was severe, resulting in the immediate death of the bus driver and a female passenger seated in the front row. At least 20 other passengers sustained injuries and were quickly transported to the Choutuppal Government Hospital for medical treatment.

According to preliminary reports, the lorry had halted on the highway due to a mechanical breakdown.

The bus, reportedly traveling at high speed, failed to notice the stationary vehicle in time and rammed into it from behind. Police suspect that driver fatigue may have contributed to the accident, as the crash occurred around 4–5 am.

The accident caused a brief disruption to traffic on the busy highway, but authorities responded swiftly. Choutuppal Police, led by CI Manmath Kumar, arrived at the scene, cleared the wreckage, and restored normal traffic flow.

An official investigation has been launched, and a case has been registered. The identities of the deceased are yet to be confirmed.