2 killed in suspected hit-and-run in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar

Chamarajanagar: Two men were killed after an unidentified vehicle allegedly rammed their motorcycle near Konanakeri village in Hanur taluk on Sunday, August 9. The incident, suspected to be a hit-and-run, occurred while the victims were travelling towards Kollegala from Male Mahadeshwara Hills.

The deceased have been identified as Yuvaraj, 50, a resident of Martalli village in Hanur taluk, and Shashank, 25, who was from Maddur taluk in Mandya district.

According to the police, the two men were riding towards Kollegala when the unidentified vehicle allegedly approached at high speed and crashed into their motorcycle near Konanakeri village.

The impact was severe, and both riders suffered critical injuries. They died on the spot, police said.

The driver of the vehicle allegedly fled immediately after the collision without stopping to assist the victims or informing the authorities.

Personnel from Ramapura police station reached the spot after being alerted and conducted a preliminary inspection. The bodies were taken for further procedures.

Police have registered a case in connection with the accident and launched an investigation to establish the identity of the vehicle and its driver.

Investigators are examining the circumstances leading to the collision and are also attempting to collect information about vehicles that passed through the area around the time of the accident.

Police said efforts were under way to trace the fleeing vehicle and apprehend its driver. Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.