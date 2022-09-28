2 killed in Turkish shelling in Syria

Damascus: Two people were killed and eight others wounded by Turkish shelling that targeted areas in Syria’s northern province of Hasakah, a state news agency reported.

The report on Tuesday said the shelling targeted homes and workshops in villages controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the northern countryside of Hasakah, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said the SDF retaliated by shelling villages controlled by the Turkish forces and the Turkey-backed rebels in northern Hasakah, without providing information on casualties.

The exchange of fire is part of the tension between the Turkish and Kurdish forces in northern Syria.

Turkey has been recently threatening to launch an operation to establish a safe zone in northern Syria to draw a separating line between Kurdish-controlled areas in northern Syria and the Turkish border.