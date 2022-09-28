2 killed in Turkish shelling in Syria

Turkey has been recently threatening to launch an operation to establish a safe zone in northern Syria to draw a separating line between Kurdish-controlled areas in northern Syria and the Turkish border.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 28th September 2022 10:21 am IST
2 killed in Turkish shelling in Syria
ians

Damascus: Two people were killed and eight others wounded by Turkish shelling that targeted areas in Syria’s northern province of Hasakah, a state news agency reported.

The report on Tuesday said the shelling targeted homes and workshops in villages controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the northern countryside of Hasakah, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read
Turkey issues arrest warrant for 21 over failed coup in 2016

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said the SDF retaliated by shelling villages controlled by the Turkish forces and the Turkey-backed rebels in northern Hasakah, without providing information on casualties.

MS Education Academy

The exchange of fire is part of the tension between the Turkish and Kurdish forces in northern Syria.

Turkey has been recently threatening to launch an operation to establish a safe zone in northern Syria to draw a separating line between Kurdish-controlled areas in northern Syria and the Turkish border.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button