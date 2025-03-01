2 Naxalites gunned down in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 1st March 2025 2:01 pm IST
Maoist leader from Telangana killed in Chhattisgarh encounter
Sukma: Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Saturday, police said.

The gunfight took place in the morning in a forest under the Kistaram police station area, where a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said.

He said personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action — an elite unit of the CRPF) are involved in the operation launched on Friday based on inputs about the presence of Maoists in the area.

With this encounter, 83 Naxalites have been gunned down in separate skirmishes in the state so far this year. Of them, 67 were killed in the Bastar division comprising seven districts, including Sukma.

