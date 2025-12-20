Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is all set for a thrilling finish as it heads into its grand finale on December 21, 2025. Hosted by Nagarjuna, the popular reality show kept viewers hooked for more than three months with tasks, emotional breakdowns, and unexpected twists. The finale will air on Star Maa at 7 PM, and excitement among fans is at its peak.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Top 5

After a tough journey of 105 days, only five contestants remain. They are Kalyan Padala, Thanuja Puttaswamy, Emmanuel, Sanjjanaa Galrani, and Demon Pavan. Each of them played the game differently, winning love, criticism, and strong fan support.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 latest eliminations

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is heading towards a dramatic phase as the show gears up for two major eliminations ahead of the much-awaited Top 3 reveal. According to insiders, contestants Sanjjanaa and Pawan are likely to be eliminated next, paving the way for a tense finale run. With their exit, Emmanuel is expected to secure a spot in the top 3, intensifying the competition as the show moves closer to its grand finale.

Kalyan vs Thanuja, Probable Top 2

While all five finalists impressed audiences, the title race appears to be between Kalyan Padala and Thanuja. Unofficial polls and social media trends show Kalyan leading with strong voting support. His calm nature, steady gameplay, and growth from a commoner to a finalist struck a chord with viewers. Thanuja, who was once seen as a sure winner, lost some momentum in the final weeks.

With voting now closed, fans are eagerly waiting to see if Bigg Boss delivers a surprise or crowns the expected winner. One thing is certain, the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 finale promises high drama, emotions, and unforgettable moments