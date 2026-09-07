2 seniors from previous seasons to enter Bigg Boss 20, see names

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 20 has kicked off with a bang, with 16 contestants from different streams of the entertainment industry entering the controversial reality show. Hosted by Salman Khan, the season premiered on September 6, and the drama inside the house has already begun.

Well, looks like the makers are bringing in the spice right from the beginning, as new information suggests that two familiar faces from previous seasons are all set to enter the Bigg Boss 20 house.

Former contestants to enter the show?

Insiders close to the show have confirmed that Farrhana Bhatt and Munawar Faruqui are expected to enter the Bigg Boss 20 house as special guests in the second week. The duo may stay inside the house for around a week and interact with the contestants.

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However, they will reportedly enter only as special guests. More details about the exact role they will play inside the house are awaited.

Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 17 in January 2024, while Farrhana Bhatt was the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 19. Their entry is expected to add another layer of drama and excitement to the ongoing season.

Bigg Boss 20 contestants list

The 17 contestants who have entered the Bigg Boss 20 house include:

MC Mary Kom – Olympic medalist and boxer

Kanika Mann – Television actress

Mahhi Vij – Television actress

Aasif Khan – Actor known for Panchayat and Mirzapur

Aamrapali Dubey – Bhojpuri actress

Arishfa Khan – Social media personality

Aman Gandhi – Television actor

Isha Rikhi – Actress and model

Qazi Ahmad Tauqeer – Singer

Tanmay Singh (ScoutOP) – Gaming star

Kushal Tanwar (Gullu) – Reality show winner

Uditi Singh – Actress

Love Gill – Punjabi actress

Harsh Machare (Yung DSA) – Rapper

Rhiti Tiwari – Singer-songwriter

Rohed Khan – Actor and model

With 16 contestants already competing for the coveted Bigg Boss 20 trophy, the addition of two familiar faces from previous seasons could make the second week even more interesting.

Which contestant are you rooting for the most in Bigg Boss 20 this year? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.