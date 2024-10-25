2 Upcoming Pakistani projects of Fawad Khan

Islamabad: Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is back with two exciting new projects. Known for his roles in both Lollywood and Bollywood, Fawad is exploring two different genres: dark comedy and crime thrillers. These upcoming projects are already creating excitement and will showcase Fawad’s talent in new ways.

Fawad Khan’s Upcoming Projects

Behind the Scenes: A Dark Comedy in the Newsroom

Fawad will star in Behind the Scenes, a dark comedy set in the high-pressure world of a newsroom. The film explores ambition, ethics, and the cutthroat nature of the media industry. It is being developed by Bilal Sami, Raza Namazi, and Suri Gopalan, with a talented team behind the camera, including Mehreen Jabbar, Sarmad Khoosat, and Mohammed Ali Naqvi.

With Fawad in the lead and a strong creative team, Behind the Scenes is expected to make a big impact.

The Prisoner: A Gritty Crime Thriller

Fawad will also play a major role in The Prisoner, a crime thriller based on Omar Shahid’s bestselling novel. Set in 1990s Karachi, the story follows two daring cops on a mission to take down a powerful political group involved in organized crime. Fawad will portray one of the cops, adding intensity to the gripping story.

The series is created by Parisa Siddiqi and Ahmer Khan and is set to be one of the most exciting crime dramas from South Asia.

What’s Next for Fawad Khan?

Fawad Khan’s return to the spotlight comes after his success in Barzakh and his role in The Legend of Maula Jatt, Pakistan’s highest-grossing film. He is also making a Bollywood comeback in Abir Gulaal, a romantic comedy with Vaani Kapoor, currently being filmed in London.