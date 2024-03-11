2 Upcoming Tollywood biggies face roadblocks, here’s why

Hyderabad: Tollywood is gearing up for some big releases this year. The spotlight is majorly on two highly awaited movies – Pushpa 2: The Rule featuring Allu Arjun and Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas. The excitement surrounding these films is palpable, with both slated for grand releases: Pushpa 2 on August 15 and Kalki 2898 AD on May 9.

However, recent buzz suggests hurdles in the path of these movies. According to Track Tollywood‘s latest report, the star-studded projects are encountering challenges in securing distributors for theatrical releases. The report says that the reason behind this is the massive prices quoted by the production companies.

Mythri Movie Makers, behind Pushpa 2, and Vyjayanthi Movies, the force behind Kalki 2898 AD, are reportedly seeking a substantial Rs 100 crore each for overseas and Andhra Pradesh regions. Moreover, an astounding Rs 80 crore is being quoted for the Nizam region alone. These figures are higher than even the distribution costs of the blockbuster RRR (2022).

The question now arises, whether the makers can strike a balance between their ambitious pricing and the expectations of distributors. Let’s wait and see.