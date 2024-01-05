2 village properties of Dawood Ibrahim auctioned for over Rs 2 cr

Mumbai: Two out of four properties belonging to the kin of absconder terrorist-mafia don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district were auctioned off on Friday evening for a total amount of over Rs 2 crores to an unidentified buyer, officials said.

The two properties are: a plot of land measuring around 171 square metre with a reserve price of Rs 15,440 which went under the hammer for Rs 2.01 crore, and another agricultural land of 1730 square metres area with a reserve price of Rs 1.56 lakh that went for Rs 3.28 lakh.

Also Read Dawood Ibrahim’s ancestral properties in Maharashtra to be auctioned today

There were no bidders for the two larger farm plots – one measuring 10,420.5 square metres with a reserve price of Rs 9.40 lakh and another measuring 8,953 square metres with a reserve price of Rs 8 lakh.

All the properties are situated in Mumbake village in Khed taluka of Ratnagiri where Dawood, 67, and his siblings spent their early childhood before coming to Mumbai in the late 1970s.

The auction of these seized agricultural properties was held in Mumbai under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA) under the Ministry of Finance, New Delhi, the NDPS Act, 1985 and the Prohibition of Benami Property Transaction Act, 1998.