2 weeks after closure, Israel reopens Erez crossing with Gaza Strip

Israel on Sunday reopened Erez Crossing with the Gaza Strip to Palestinian workers, after nearly two weeks of closing it due to tensions between Palestinians and Israelis over the past weeks, according to the Israeli Defense Ministry.

The Coordination of the Government Activities in the Palestinian Territories Unit (COGAT) in a statement said, “After assessing the security situation, it was decided to open the Erez crossing for workers and permit holders from the Gaza Strip to Israel, starting from Sunday, May 15.”

Erez or Beit Hanoun is the only crossing for individuals between the Gaza Strip and Israeli territory. The impoverished sector, which is bordered by Egypt, the Mediterranean, and Israel, has been under an Israeli blockade for more than 15 years. Egypt does not open the Rafah crossing, which connects it to the Gaza Strip, except on specific occasions.

As per media reports, about 12,000 Palestinians with work permits in Israel pass through the crossing daily.

Israel closed the crossing on May 3, before celebrations of the anniversary of the founding of the Jewish state, in an atmosphere of tension, during which rockets were fired to and from the Gaza Strip.