2 women extort money from restaurants in Hyderabad posing as govt officals, held

Hyderabad: Two women posing as officials from the food safety department and human rights organisations have been caught extorting money from various restaurants and eateries in Hyderabad.

The women targeted restaurants around areas of Alwal and Quthbullapur.

Having received information about the two women visiting restaurants on Monday, September 23, the food safety wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) alerted the management of the restaurants in those areas.

The women were caught by the management of Gismat Jail Mandi Restaurant at Suchitra X Road attempting to extort money from the management. They were handed over to the Petbasheerabad police station on Wednesday, September 25.

The accused have been identified them as Neeli Vijaya Laxmi, 58, resident of Secunderabad, and Boggula Sunitha, 50, resident of Malakpet. A case has been booked and the accused have been sent for remand.

The department of food safety recently has increased vigil over sanitation issues and food safety standards at restaurants and various eateries across Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana.

The department has recently raided pan shops and kitchens of clubs in Hyderabad.

At the 140-year-old Nizam Club, located in Saifabad, the team observed a live cockroach infestation inside the kitchen premises.

They also noted water seepage from the ceiling above the grinding area. The drains were clogged, and water stagnation was observed. Additionally, beetle infestations were found in wheat flour and urad dal in the store room. Dustbins were left open at several points without proper lids.

During a recent inspection at Jalpaan Restaurant in Hyderabad, it was found that the restaurant lacked water analysis reports for the bottled water used in cooking. The refrigerator was highly unhygienic, with clogged drains leading to water stagnation.

Additionally, semi-prepared food items were covered but lacked proper labeling, complicating food safety measures. Expired food items, including four packs of mushrooms, sesame oil, a milk packet, and packed poha, were discarded on the spot due to safety risks.