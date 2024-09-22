Hyderabad: Food safety raids found Pigeon droppings in restaurants

Hyderabad: The food safety department task force conducted raids on September 20 at Meridian Restaurant in Panjagutta and Jalpaan Restaurant in Somajiguda, uncovering hygiene violations including pigeon droppings on window meshes.

During the inspection at Meridian Restaurant in Hyderabad, the task force identified multiple hygiene issues, including two open windows lacking insect-proof screens, posing health risks. Suspected water seepage was observed on the kitchen ceiling, and water stagnation was found near the biryani preparation area. Additionally, semi-prepared food items in the refrigerator were covered but improperly labelled.

Meridian Restaurant displayed a valid FSSAI license at the billing counter, and food handlers were seen wearing appropriate hair caps and aprons. The establishment maintained medical fitness certificates for its staff and documented pest control records. Water analysis reports for the RO water used in cooking were available, along with two FoSTaC-trained supervisors. Additionally, the restaurant kept temperature records for its refrigerators, showcasing its commitment to monitoring food storage conditions.

An inspection at Jalpaan Restaurant in Hyderabad revealed that water analysis reports for the bottled water used in cooking were not available. The refrigerator was found in a highly unhygienic condition, and drains were clogged, resulting in water stagnation. Semi-prepared food items were covered but lacked proper labeling further complicating food safety measures.

The teams also discovered expired food items at Hyderabad Restaurant, including four packs of mushrooms, sesame oil, a milk packet, and packed poha, which were discarded on the spot due to safety risks. Additionally, the mesh fitted to the window was observed to be covered with pigeon droppings.

Despite repeated requests, the Food Business Operator (FBO) at Hyderabad Restaurant did not allow access to the storeroom, which could lead to further action under the provisions of the FSS Act, 2006.