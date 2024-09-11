Food safety raids at restaurants in Hyderabad; cockroach infestation found

Hyderabad: A task force from the food safety department of Telangana on Tuesday, August 11 conducted raids at popular restaurants in Hyderabad.

The raids were conducted at Nandini Cafeteria, Yagnesh Virat food court, Raghavendra bakery and fast food, Stall No 24 near MG bus station

Violations found during raids at popular restaurants in Hyderabad

At Nandini Cafeteria, windows were not fitted with insect-proof screens, and the flooring was patchy with water stagnation observed. An iron stand above the rice preparation area was corroded and rusted.

Food items in the refrigerator were uncovered and unlabelled, and raw materials like flour and pulses were stored directly on the floor with no gap from the walls. Washroom doors were found open, and food handlers were not wearing hair caps or aprons.

Additionally, a 20kg container of lime pickle was suspected of contamination and discarded, while 50kg each of toor dal and coriander were seized due to missing labels with packing and use-by dates.

Furthermore, the cafeteria was found lacking medical fitness and pest control records, and the FSSAI license was not displayed prominently.

At Yagnesh Virat food court, another restaurant in Hyderabad was found missing medical fitness certificates and pest control records. The premises lacked insect-proof screens, leaving the kitchen exposed to the external environment. Houseflies were observed in the kitchen, with dustbins found open, overflowing, and without lids. While raw materials and semi-prepared food articles in the refrigerator were covered, they were not labelled.

Also Read Food safety team raids popular restaurants in Hyderabad

An inspection of Stall No-24 revealed several hygiene and regulatory violations. The food business operator (FBO) was found operating without an FSSAI license. While food handlers were observed wearing hair caps and uniforms, the stall was marred by overflowing dustbins and houseflies.

Synthetic food colours used in Chinese dishes were discarded. Cobwebs were noted near the store area, and prepared rice and flour were found improperly covered and unlabelled. The kitchen premises were in a highly unhygienic state, with missing medical fitness and pest control records.

At Raghavendra bakery and fast food, also a restaurant in Hyderabad, was found without an FSSAI license copy, and medical fitness certificates and pest control records were missing. The refrigerator was in poor condition, with uncovered and unlabelled food articles. Broken tiles and greasy walls were observed, and synthetic food colours in Chinese dishes were discarded.

A live cockroach infestation was noted in the kitchen, with windows lacking insect-proof screens. Raw food items like rice and flour were stored directly on the floor, and food handlers were not wearing hair caps or aprons.