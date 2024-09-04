Food safety team raids popular restaurants in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A task force from the Food Safety Department of Telangana conducted raids at popular restaurants in Hyderabad.

The raids were conducted at Niloufer Cafe, Raja Deluxe, and Haiku restaurants.

Violations found during raids at popular restaurants in Hyderabad

At Niloufer Cafe, located in Banjara Hills, the team found expired cheese, Kashmiri paprika powder, and roasted peanuts in the kitchen premises.

During the inspection at Raja Deluxe Restaurant in Banjara Hills, the team found stagnant water in the drains, and the doors and windows were not fitted with insect-proof screens.

Additionally, the refrigerator used for storing raw meat was found to be unhygienic. Moreover, vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items were stored in the same refrigerator.

At Haiku, another popular restaurant in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, food items such as cumin seeds, black sesame, tamarind, and red lotus flour were found to be expired.

Inspection at sweet shop

In addition to the raids at popular restaurants in Hyderabad, the task force is conducting inspections at other outlets.

Recently, the team conducted an inspection at a sweet shop in Hyderabad.

During the raid at Mithaiwala, located in Prashanti Nagar, Vanasthali Hills, Vanasthalipuram, officials found several violations related to the maintenance of proper hygiene and sanitation, labeling of food items, record-keeping, and the presence of expired food products.

A show-cause notice has been issued requesting an explanation, and further action against the sweet shop is expected.

In recent months, raids have been conducted at various popular restaurants, hostels, and PG accommodations to ensure that food quality standards are upheld.