Most active real estate micro-market in Hyderabad revealed

Hyderabad: A study has identified the most active real estate micro-market in Hyderabad, which saw over 18,000 new units supplied between 2019 and H1 2024.

According to a report by the real estate services company ANAROCK, Tellapur is the most active real estate market in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad’s Tellapur – 9th most active real estate market in India

Across India, Tellapur ranks as the ninth most active real estate market. It recorded over 18,960 new units supplied between 2019 and H1 2024.

Of the total new supply, 66 percent was in the mid and premium segments, while 34 percent was in the over Rs 1.5 crore bracket.

As of the H1 2024, the average price is Rs 7,350 per sq. ft., compared to Rs 4,819 per sq. ft. in 2019.

List of top 10 residential hotspots in India

During the period between 2019 and the H1 2024, Dombivli in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) remained the most active market in India.

It saw more than 44,990 new units launched since 2019, with average property prices hovering around Rs 9,300 per sq. ft.

Following is the list of the top 10 residential hotspots and the new supply: