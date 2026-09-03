2 women journalists claim Delhi Police detained, assaulted them

New Delhi: Two independent Muslim women journalists on Thursday, September 3, alleged they were detained and beaten by Delhi Police personnel in south Delhi for news coverage.

The journalists from 4 PM News Network, Shaheen Khan and Nafisa, alleged the police teams detained and assaulted both of them after identifying them as Muslims. Shaheen said the assault was triggered by the journalists asking questions about the Delhi government and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

“Shaheen was trying to ask questions of Delhi’s Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Shaheen alleges that during this time, the Delhi Police grabbed her and dragged her to the station while beating her,” 4 PM News Network wrote on X.

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“She further alleges that when the police officers asked for her name and heard ‘Khan’ in it, the assault against her intensified,” it added.

क्या मुख्यमंत्री से सवाल पूछना अब इतना बड़ा अपराध हो गया है कि पत्रकार को पुलिस बेरहमी से पीटेगी?



आज दिल्ली में 4PM की पत्रकार शाहीन के साथ जो हुआ, वह बेहद गंभीर और डराने वाला है.



शाहीन दिल्ली की मुख्यमंत्री रेखा गुप्ता से सवाल पूछने की कोशिश कर रही थीं. शाहीन का आरोप है कि इसी… pic.twitter.com/KB3p3kGKDK — 4PM News Network (@4pmnews_network) September 3, 2026

Shaheen and Nafisa told PTI they are now on their way to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for medical examination and to obtain their medico-legal cases (MLCs).

There was no immediate reaction from the Delhi Police over the allegations. In the video, too, the Delhi Police official was seen just sitting at his desk while Shaheen raised allegations against the personnel.

CJP, AAP hit out at Delhi Police and CM Rekha Gupta

The Cockroach Janta Party condemned the alleged assault, saying every day Delhi wakes up to “disturbing news like this.”

CJP wrote on X, “Is using force against students the only task Delhi Police takes seriously? Is crime against women a joke for Delhi Police?”

Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said, “Shaheen is one of the finest journalists I came across in Delhi. It’s shameful, but not at all surprising what Delhi Police has done.”

He encouraged Shaheen to stay strong and keep her spirits high as “Iss nautanki ka time khatam hone waala hai (The time for this charade is running out).”

The Aam Aadmi Party hit out at the BJP-led Delhi government over the incident.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, in a post on X, said, “Two women reporters have been very brutally beaten by Delhi Police for asking questions from CM Rekha Gupta. Shame on woman CM Rekha Gupta.”

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Two women reporters have been very brutally beaten by Delhi Police for asking questions from CM Rekha Gupta



Shame on woman CM Rekha Gupta — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) September 3, 2026

(With inputs from PTI)