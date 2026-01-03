20 Maoists, including top leaders, to surrender before Telangana DGP

Published: 3rd January 2026 11:39 am IST|   Updated: 3rd January 2026 12:26 pm IST
Representational image

Hyderabad: In a major development, 20 Maoists will be surrendering before Telangana DGP Shivadhar Reddy on Saturday, January 3.

The Maoists include senior Maoist leaders Kankanal Rajireddy, Rema, and Badse Sukka alias Deva.

Deva headed the Maoist Party People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army, 8th Battalion.

The police sources said the Maoist group surrendered with 48 mounted LMG weapons and Rs. 20 lakhs. The police said this is the biggest arms surrender by the Maoists to the Telangana police.

The Telangana DGP will hold a press meet in the evening today to brief the media about the surrender of important Maoist leaders.

14 Maoists killed in Chattisgarh on Saturday

At least 14 CPI (Maoist) members were killed in two exchange of fire in Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

According to reports, the two exchanges of fire took place between security forces and the Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur and Sukma districts early on Saturday.

The security forces are conducting a combing and search operation to trace the bodies of the Maoists who were killed in the exchange of fire in the deep forest of the two districts.

Senior police officials are monitoring the operations, and additional forces were sent to the spot to assist the personnel engaged in the operations.

As many as 285 Maoists were gunned down in separate encounters with security forces in Chhattisgarh last year.

Of them, 257 were eliminated in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts, including Bijapur, while 27 others were gunned down in Gariaband district, which falls in the Raipur division.

