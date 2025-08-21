Mumbai: In today’s social media world, nothing stays hidden, especially when it comes to Bollywood stars’ photos. But back in the ’90s and even early 2000s, when social media was almost non-existent, fans relied only on film magazines and occasional newspaper clippings to catch glimpses of their favorite actors.

Now, a Reddit post titled “Less seen pics from Bollywood, which one is new for you?” has gone viral, and fans can’t get enough of the rare throwback pictures. From Madhuri Dixit and Mithun Chakraborty sharing a frame to Salman Khan posing in a lungi and even an astronaut getup, the collection has left fans both nostalgic and amused.

One fan, recalling Aishwarya Rai’s stunning look, wrote: “Ash looked absolutely divine in that golden gown when she attended the premiere of Bride and Prejudice in New York in 2004.”

Another commented on Sonali Bendre and Katrina Kaif’s old photos, saying: “Sonali looks ethereal! Also Katrina in her young days looked stunning. Madhuri and Mithun’s T-shirt caption made me wonder whyyy.”

The post also sparked chatter about Bollywood couples, with one user writing: “Regardless of the rumours, Twinkle and Akshay really seem to be into each other, and whatever arrangement they have works for them.”

Another fan summed it up perfectly: “All the actresses look so pretty, especially Katrina in pic 17. The kinda girl you instantly get a crush on. Also Kajol is looking stunning.”

With 20 rare photos making waves online, fans are busy revisiting Bollywood’s golden era and sharing which picture surprised them the most.

Which one is your favourite photo from the viral post?