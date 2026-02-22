20-year-old medical student dies by suicide in Siddipet

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old medical student pursuing a physiotherapy course at Surabhi Medical College in Mittapally village of Siddipet was found hanging in her room on the morning of Sunday, February 22.

The student, Srija, hailed from the Srirampur mandal of Peddapalli district. According to the police, the girl is an orphan, and her guardian was her maternal uncle in Peddapalli.

In his complaint, her uncle stated that on February 19, he had received a call from an unknown man who introduced himself as Srikant and said that he was having an affair with Srija, an official from Siddipet Three Town Police told Siasat.com.

No suicide note was found in the girl’s room. Police are yet to verify the identity of Srikant and have registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Further investigation is underway.