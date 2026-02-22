20-year-old medical student dies by suicide in Siddipet

According to the police, the girl had no parents and her only guardian was her maternal uncle in Peddapalli.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 22nd February 2026 9:13 pm IST
Dalit girl dies by suicide
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old medical student pursuing a physiotherapy course at Surabhi Medical College in Mittapally village of Siddipet was found hanging in her room on the morning of Sunday, February 22.

The student, Srija, hailed from the Srirampur mandal of Peddapalli district. According to the police, the girl is an orphan, and her guardian was her maternal uncle in Peddapalli.

In his complaint, her uncle stated that on February 19, he had received a call from an unknown man who introduced himself as Srikant and said that he was having an affair with Srija, an official from Siddipet Three Town Police told Siasat.com.

Add as a preferred source on Google

No suicide note was found in the girl’s room. Police are yet to verify the identity of Srikant and have registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Further investigation is underway.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 22nd February 2026 9:13 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button