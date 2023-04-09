20-year-old Palestinian shot dead by Israeli forces in West Bank

A 20-year-old Palestinian was shot dead on Saturday by Israeli forces during a confrontation between soldiers and a group of Palestinians in Azzaoun town in the occupied West Bank, the Shehab News Agency reported.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of health, Ayed Azzam Salim, died of a critical injury, with live bullets in the abdomen and chest, in the town of Azzaoun, in the Qalqilya district.

With the martyrdom of Azzam Salim, the number of Palestinians who have been killed by the bullets and attacks of the occupation since the beginning of the current year 2023 has risen to 98, in separate areas of the West Bank, Jerusalem and the occupied Palestinian interior.

The areas of the West Bank and the city of Jerusalem have been witnessing, for days, confrontations with the occupation and usurpation marches that went out in support of Al-Aqsa Mosque, and in protest against the occupation forces’ assault on those who are in retreat inside its courtyards.