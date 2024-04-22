6 Confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 with photos

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is around the corner and fans are eagerly awaiting updates on the celebrity contestants. With pre-production in full swing, leaks about confirmed participants have set social media abuzz.

While the official list is yet to be unveiled, media sources have disclosed the names of several confirmed contestants. Joining the adrenaline-packed show are Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia, and Gashmeer Mahajani.

Adding to the star-studded lineup, we have names of two more confirmed celebrities who have reportedly been locked in. The Kapil Sharma Show‘s fame Sumona Chakravarti and TV actress Aditi Sharma are set to test their mettle in daring stunts. Yes, you read that right.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants

Here’s a quick rundown of the confirmed contestants so far:

1. Abhishek Kumar

2. Samarth Jurel

3. Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia

4. Gashmeer Mahajani

5. Sumona Chakravarti

6. Aditi Sharma

Tentative List Of Contestants

While fans eagerly await the official announcement, speculations about additional participants continue to circulate. The tentative list includes names like —

Mannara Chopra

Manisha Rani

Abhishek Malhan

Elvish Yadav

Ankita Lokhande

Neil Bhatt

Manasvi Mamgai

Jiya Shankar

Shoaib Ibrahim

Vivek Dahiya

Helly Shah

Khanzaadi

The shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is expected to commence in May and fans are curious to know about the exotic foreign location for this season’s thrilling escapades.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on KKK 14.