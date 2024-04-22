Telangana Intermediate exam results date announced: Check details

The results can be viewed at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, the official TSBIE website, or results.cgg.gov.in.

22nd April 2024
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) issued a press release stating that intermediate exams results are scheduled to be announced on Wednesday, April 24, at 11 am. 

Exams for the first year were conducted from February 28 to March 18. Whereas exams for the second year were conducted from February 29 to March 19.

How to check results?

  1. Go to tsbie.cgg.gov.in, the official website.
  2. Choose the ‘Telangana Inter Results 2024’ link from the home page.
  3. Click on ‘TS Inter 1st year Results 2024’ to view the first year results Click the link labeled ‘TS Inter 2nd year Results 2024’ to view the results for the second year.
  4. Enter your login information and hit send.
  5. The results will show up on the screen.
  6. Print a copy of the marksheet after downloading it for your records.

