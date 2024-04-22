Telangana Intermediate exam results date announced: Check details

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) issued a press release stating that intermediate exams results are scheduled to be announced on Wednesday, April 24, at 11 am.

The results can be viewed at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, the official TSBIE website, or results.cgg.gov.in.

Also Read Telangana: Parents oppose fee hike in private colleges for Inter students

Exams for the first year were conducted from February 28 to March 18. Whereas exams for the second year were conducted from February 29 to March 19.

How to check results?